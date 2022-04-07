Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most stylish brother-sister duos in Bollywood. Both the star kids are Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s children and although the parents are separated, the kids speak highly of both their parents during their interactions. In a recent interview, Sara has revealed what is often discussed in the ‘Pataudi’ household and it’s not what you might think of. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Advertisement

Sara spoke about the uncanny resemblance between herself and her mother while also talking about how similar her brother Ibrahim looks to her father, Saif. In the same interview, the Kedarnath actress called the resemblance ‘not normal’ and like social media, it’s often a topic of discussion at her house too.

Advertisement

Social media often calls Sara Ali Khan a copy of her mother Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan, a copy of his father Saif Ali Khan. On her mother’s birthday, the Kedarnath actress shared a collage post and the resemblance was nothing short of uncanny.

Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sara Ali Khan opened up on the uncanny resemblance to her mother and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s resemblance to her father, “The exact way in which I look like mom and Ibrahim looks like dad is not normal. We are identical! Aisa nahi hai ke humme unki jhalak hai (It’s not as if we have glimpses of them). We literally look like they did back then and that gets people talking I guess.”

She further added, “This is often a topic of conversation at home. Interestingly, Ibrahim is a lot more calm and composed. He looks like my dad, but is a lot like my mom, while I look like mom, but I am a lot like my dad. We talk about how our personalities and faces have been swapped.”

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan opening up on the resemblance with her mother? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Jaya Prada Recalled Standing On One Leg As A Punishment For Being Late For Shoot: “I Started Crying Because I Was Not Well”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube