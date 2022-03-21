Palak Tiwari is a star in the rising. The 21-year-old is already quite popular in the entertainment industry even before her big Bollywood debut after her song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ alongside Harrdy Sandhu went crazy viral on the internet. On Sunday, Palak was spotted in the city exiting a restaurant and reacting to her video on social media, netizens dragged her Ibrahim Ali Khan in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Palak looked pretty as ever in a white chic outfit where she paired white high-rise jeans with a blue mesh tank top and styled it with a knotted full-sleeves crop top. She accessorised her look with a matching sling bag and wore matching footwear too. The beauty graciously smiled and interacted with the paps while posing for the cameras.

For makeup, Palak Tiwari opted for her signature subtle glam with flushed cheeks, glossy lips and loads of highlighter. We must say that we love Palak’s wardrobe and her chic fashion sense; she has definitely got it from her momma, Shweta Tiwari.

Reacting to Palak Tiwari’s video, netizens dragged Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in the comments section. This is because a while ago, the duo was spotted leaving a restaurant together in Mumbai and their dating rumours sparked on social media.

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to her video, a user commented, “Didi aaj Ibrahim ke saat nhi ayi😮😂” Another user commented, “Are palak ji ibrahim nahi dikh ra kahi 😂😂😂” A third user commented, “Aaj kis k saath..🤔🤔”

What are your thoughts on netizens dragging Ibrahim Ali Khan in the comments section on Palak Tiwari’s video? Tell us in the comments below.

