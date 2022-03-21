Keeping everyone fazed with her fashion choices, TV actress Urfi Javed now never fails to make headlines for the same. After her stint in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi is now gained quite some attention from the netizens.

Advertisement

While many of her fans shower love over the actress, she also gets brutally trolled by the netizens for her bold sense of fashion picks. Well, Urfi is once again back and now she claims that she can run a marathon with her heels. Read on to know more!

Advertisement

Recently, Urfi Javed took it to her Instagram account sharing a video of herself in a new look. This said look featured a backless orange top with white shorts. Urfi completed the look with peachy high heels and glasses. The actress started the video by declaring, “Proof that I can walk a marathon in heels.” After this we see her taking a small stride on the run with her heels on towards the car. The video was captioned by saying, “Whatever you do I can do it too that too in my heels. Can you do this?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed’s video went viral on the social media platform with social media users commenting their views on what they witnessed. One user commented saying, “Areee dekhna Dogi kat lega 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 “. Another user claimed, “Accha sacchi batao kitni baar girne ke baad ye perfect shot aaya”. A user stated that, ” “. One user wrote, “Bilkul mental hai i ye”. While one user said, “pagal ladki hai ye toh😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂puri pagal baccha budhi “, another stated, “Aap mar ku nahi jati “.

Talking about Urfi Javed and her work front, the actress has been seen in many series such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Daayan, Kausautii Zindagii Kay, and many others. She was last seen in Puncch Beat 2 and Bigg Boss OTT.

Do you think Urfi can run a marathon with her heels? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Anupamaa Stars Sudhanshu Pandey & Madalsa Sharma Are Best Buddies In Real Life, Reveal The Real Reason Behind Doing Photoshoot Together

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube