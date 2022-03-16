Anupamaa stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma are often arguing seen over various reasons in the show but in real life, the two share a great bond. Since the inception of the daily soap, their chemistry as Vanraj and Kavya has been getting so much love. Recently, to showcase their real side and friendship, the two actors did a photoshoot together.

In the show, Rupali Ganguly plays the titular character and even her on-screen chemistry with Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia is getting loved. Apart from the lead cast members, the show also features, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Aneri Vajani and more.

As quoted by ETimes, Sudhanshu Pandey spoke about their characters and said, “We have been playing grey characters in Anupamaa and have been shown in a different light for the past year-and-a-half. Sometimes people start to believe in those characters they forget the real you. So, that was one of the main reasons to do the photoshoot together where we look like ourselves and what we are in real life.”

Talking about his bond with Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey shares, “My bond with Madalsa off-screen is very strong. We are very good friends and we understand each other well. She has a heart of gold and is very transparent and honest. I love that about her.”

While, Madalsa added, “We are great friends. We don’t have fights off-screen! He is a gem of a person, extremely warm and caring. Having worked together for over a year now has made us very comfortable with each other and he’s someone I can trust. He is honest and real.”

Apart from sharing a close friendship, Madalsa Sharma confesses that she is a prankster and loves playing one with Sudhanshu Pandey.

Talking about her pranks, Sudhanshu adds, “Most of the time, she plays a prank on me. It could be a childish prank, but she loves doing it because that’s the way she is. A lot of people on the set keep playing pranks, it’s part and parcel of being on the set. We all spend so much time together and have a lot of fun with each other.”

