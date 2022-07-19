TV actress Aneri Vajani, has recently got evicted from the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is the second contestant after Erika Packard to be eliminated from the show.

Aneri shares her experience of being on the show and how host Rohit Shetty guided her throughout her journey.

“This journey has been a flux of all emotions. My intent was to perform every stunt without giving up, and I am glad I did that. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has taught me how to face and overcome all my fears and I am deeply grateful to Rohit Sir for guiding me throughout the journey,” Aneri Vajani began.

In the elimination round, Aneri Vajani competed against Faizu (Faisal Shaikh) and Shivangi Joshi. The contestants, while being in a box filled with creepy-crawlies, had to form the code displayed on the monitor by unlocking the numbers in the box. The ones who completed the stunt in less time cleared the round.

Despite trying her best, Aneri failed to perform well and compete with the rest.

She said further: “This show has given me the experience of a lifetime, where I have learnt to push my limits and be prepared for the path ahead. I am taking back a box of unforgettable memories with me. I wish my fellow contestants all the best for the challenges ahead.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 airs on Colors.

