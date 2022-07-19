Veteran actress Madhubala, who is still remembered for her role as Anarkali in the Hindi classic historical epic drama Mughal-e-Azam, was one of the highest-paid entertainers of her time. Sher bagged several awards and accolades. Her performance is often described as one of the finest in Indian cinematic history.

Nearly a half-century after her death, the yesteryear actress is soon to get a biopic and makers are reportedly approaching several actresses for the role. Many A-list actresses are keen to play the role in the biopic. This led us to wonder which actresses would be the right fit for the role or would like to see in the role. We have put together a list of six actresses who may fit the bill. Let’s take a look:

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana is one of the top actresses in Hindi cinema and has given multiple blockbusters. The actress could be the apt choice for the role of Madhubala given her amazing performance. She is known for getting into the skin of the character and delivering a convincing performance. Her forthcoming film Emergency trailer was recently dropped and her portrayal of Indira Gandhi has received positive reception. Although fans would love to see her in the role, the recent controversy paints her in a negative light after Dhaakad’s failure at the box office. Her previous releases like Thalaivii, and Panga too did not live up to the expectation at the box office. That being said, we will have to wait and see whether the producers will be convinced to cast her in the role.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry and has several blockbusters to her credit. The actress enjoys a massive fan base as well. We already witnessed her performance in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Cocktail. Needless to say, she could be the natural choice for the producers to cast in the role of a veteran actress in the biopic. It is also worth pointing out that her last two releases 83 and Chhaapak did not meet the expectation at the box office. However, it would be interesting to see her playing the enigmatic personality on screen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo is noted for playing a variety of characters in a range of film genres—from romantic comedies to crime dramas. Her performances in films like Chameli, Udta Punjab, and Jab We Met have received widespread acclamation. However, the actress has not appeared in any biopic yet. It would be interesting to see her playing the role of veteran actress Madhubala.

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee is one of the few actresses who started from began her acting career in Tamil films, established herself in Bollywood films, and now making her mark in Hollywood. Time and again she has proved her acting prowess. Her films have also proved to be box office success as well. She could be one of the front runners in bagging the role in the biopic.

Vidya Balan

Vidya is well known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema with female-led films. She has appeared in films like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Tumhari Sulu, Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica, and Dirty Picture. Her performance in the film inspired by the life of Silk Smitha is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Needless to say, Vidya can easily pull off being Madhubala in the biopic.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi is one of the rising stars in the Indian film industry. She gained widespread recognition for her performance in Sudhir Mishra’s 2011 romantic thriller Yeh Saali Zindagi. She has appeared in several films since then. The actress won a lot of love from fans for her portrayal of Mehrunisa in Padmaavat and in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai. It would be interesting to see her in the veteran actress’ biopic and several of her fans also wish to see her in the role.

So which actress would you like to see as Madhubala in the biopic? Cast your vote below:

