Singer-songwriter Lizzo attended her very first MET Gala event in 2022 and, as the latest edition of the event approaches, the Grammy-winning crooner took to her social media to share her experience and it looks like she had quite a bad time at MET Gala. The 2023 edition will take place on May 1 and will see the who’s who from the music, movies and fashion industry. Keep scrolling to read more.

Lizzo took to her Instagram Live to share what it is like to be at MET Gala. For the unversed, the annual ball is hosted by Vogue’s Anna Wintour and is considered as the biggest night in fashion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Lizzo, on her Instagram Live, as per The Daily Mail, the songstress listed down a few complaints saying, “There’s a long f***ing line. I’m taking the glamour away from it but it’s true. You’ve gotta wait. So you’re waiting and that’s the hardest part. I was sweating in a big-a** coat, my feet were hurting.” The Detroit native further stated, “They don’t have no chairs, no cocktails. I was like, ‘Bi**h? Can we get some chairs or some drinks or some hors d’oeuvres?” Lizzo continued that she was left stunned when she got to know that the only choice of alcohol was red or white wine.

Recalling her horrible experience, Lizzo shared, “They were being really stingy with the liquor that night. He was like, ‘Red or white wine?’. ‘And I was like, ‘Tequila! Do you know what I’ve been through? Do you know how many hours I’ve been in this corset? How long I’ve been in these damn shoes? Tequila!.”

The 35-year-old crooner had performed a flute solo on the red carpet and shedding light on the same, she said, “I had this plan to play the flute and do the whole intro [of a classical piece] but I got nervous and I only played it once because all the photographers were heckling me’. ‘They were like, ‘You’re putting us to sleep with the flute!”

Lizzo added, “I was like, ‘OK?’ In my mind I thought everyone was going to be transfixed. Before adding: ‘So I only played it once, only the first half of it. Then I posed and got the photos.” In her debut MET Gala appearance, Lizzo opted for a black Thom Browne corset gown styled by Jason Rembert.

Like every year, MET Gala this year too will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Justice League 2 Possibility Gets A Bold Reaction From Zack Snyder, Who Reveals His Initial Plan To Connect Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman & Henry Cavill’s Superman: “Pretty Ludicrous, But I Like It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News