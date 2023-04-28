Janhvi Kapoor is a superstar in the making. That’s it. That should be the only news! And this diva turned a glamorous doll at a recent event where she donned a s*xy tiny skirt, knee-high boots, and shining in glitters and sparkles overall with an embellished blouse. Her million-dollar smile was the cherry on the cake. However, her dreamy night could have turned into a nightmare pretty soon.

While Janhvi was decking up for her red carpet appearance, which was another look she donned for the night, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction right before she was about to walk in. Janhvi shared the anecdote in a funny way, on her Instagram account and also shared what she did next to save her day. While she narrated a picture story of this dreadful event, which could have turned into a nightmare, her team saved her night.

Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from the night before and after the wardrobe malfunction with a funny caption saying, “When the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage.” She is seen sipping a Diet Coke and walking out of her vanity van, all decked up. Scroll down to see how she saved her night.

In the first picture, Janhvi Kapoor an be seen practising some hook steps for her performance at Filmfare Awards night. In another picture, she is seen getting ready for her red carpet appearance in a beautiful gown. As she was about to make her grand entry, her zip popped open. But Janhvi was lucky enough to have her team by her side.

She shared a picture where her costume dada can be seen stitching her zip while she awaits her entry. Later Janhvi, from her cl*avage hugging gown, slipped into a s*xy glam doll avatar, ready to rock the stage.

You can see her pictures here.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor awaits the release of her Nitesh Tiwari film Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She is shooting for her Dharma film Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao, where she plays a cricketer. She was last seen in Mili, which was critically acclaimed, and the actress won over with her solid performance.

Janhvi Kapoor is also making her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR, which is yet untitled. The film will also star Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

