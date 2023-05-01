Actors Jahnvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have concluded shooting for their upcoming cricket drama movie ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’.

Dharma Productions took to their Instagram handle, where they shared the news of the film wrap. A picture of the Jahnvi Kapoor ad Rajkummar Rao starrer film’s clapboard was shared on the photo-sharing website with “It’s a wrap” written on it.

The picture was captioned: “And it’s a wrap for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi!’ Ready for the final innings, we’ll see you soon in cinemas near you!”

Interestingly, this will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space together. The two Hollywood actors were previously seen in ‘Roohi’, which received a decent response from the audiences.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is helmed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, which features Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead role along with Pankaj Tripathi.

