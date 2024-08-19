The concept of pan-India cinema has broken all the language barriers and erased the boundary lines between regional film industries. From Bollywood, we witnessed a mega collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee that set the box office on fire. Months ago, there were reports about Salman Khan joining hands with Atlee, which sparked excitement among movie lovers. Now, out of nowhere, it is learned that Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj are coming together to mark the mother of all collaborations.

Aamir is one of the biggest names in Bollywood, and when it comes to acting and his ability to set new records at the box office, no one can question him. Unfortunately, in the last few years, he has been completely out of touch, and he witnessed the biggest blow with Laal Singh Chaddha, released in 2022. Since then, he has taken a break from acting and will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which will be released this December.

While Sitaare Zameen Par is said to be high on content, Aamir Khan is missing that one big commercial project, like Jawan or Animal, that would revamp his box office glory. Now, according to the latest reports, the search for that one big project might end soon as the superstar is joining hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

According to reports, Aamir Khan is in talks for a mega-budget film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. It is learned that it is the same project for which Hrithik Roshan met Naveen Yerneni (one of the founders of Mythri) last year. Reportedly, he rejected the project, and now, Aamir is in discussions for the same film.

If rumors are true and everything falls in place, we are heading for a film that has the potential to diminish several pre-existing box office records.

For those who don’t know, coveted box office clubs in Bollywood of 100 crores, 200 crores, and 300 crores were inaugurated by Aamir Khan. Even in overseas, the superstar enjoys a massive fan following, especially in China. His Dangal is still the highest-grossing Indian film globally, with almost 2000 crore collection. On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj established himself as a brand in Indian cinema with his interesting filmmaking, and last year, he delivered a 600 crore grosser with Leo. So, when such forces come together, 1000 crores is the least expected if the content is delivered to the audience.

