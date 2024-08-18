Independence Day arrived with some surprises and disappointments at the ticket windows. Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 is creating a storm at the box office, with collections nearing the 200 crore club in only four days. But its competitors, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, show no sign of relief even on weekends. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 4.

Akshay Kumar led Khel Khel Mein made an underwhelming start at the box office. The multi-starrer comedy received mixed responses, and the audience quickly chose other options that were being raved about, like Stree 2. On the other hand, Vedaa did not receive favorable word-of-mouth either and shortly crashed after a better opening than the former.

Khel Khel Mein Box Office Day 4 Early Trends

As per the early trends, Khel Khel Mein added box office collections in the range of 3.40-3.70 crores on day 4. The graph remained similar to Saturday, which clocked earnings of 3.40 crores. There is limited footfall because of the disappointing word-of-mouth and the little scope for improvement, which has also been stolen by Stree 2, which enjoys maximum screen amid high demand.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of Khel Khel Mein below:

Day 1: 5.23 crores

Day 2: 2 crores

Day 3: 3.40 crores

Day 4: 3.40-3.70 crores (estimates)

The overall total of this Akshay Kumar starrer will land somewhere between 14.03-14.33 crores after day 4.

Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Estimates

On the other hand, John Abraham led Vedaa, which was earlier performing better than Akshay Kumar starrer, has crashed at the box office. As per the latest box office updates, it earned around 2.40-2.60 crores on Sunday. This is a slight improvement of about 6-15% compared to Saturday’s numbers of 2.25 crores.

Here’s a day-wise breakup of Vedaa below:

Day 1: 6.75 crores

Day 2: 1.75 crores

Day 3: 2.25 crores

Day 4: 2.40-2.60 crores (estimates)

Total: 13.15-13.35 crores

Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa Box Office

Both KKM and Vedaa seem to be heading for a disaster at the box office. They’re neck-to-neck and recovering the expensive budgets looks almost impossible at this point.

But when compared, Khel Khel Mein witnessed a better trend, with almost 1 crore higher earnings. It is to be seen how the films perform on Raksha Bandhan.

