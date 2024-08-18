Within three days of its big release, Stree 2 gained the hit verdict at the box office. This is the benefit of creating a low-budget film, and we’re glad Amar Kaushik and the team stuck to the roots despite the humungous success of the predecessor. The early estimates for day 4 are now out, and Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film is heading to unlock a huge milestone! Scroll below for all the details.

Right from the word go, Stree 2 has surpassed expectations at the ticket windows. Whether it is the pre-sales, paid previews, or day-wise collections, Amar Kaushik‘s directorial continues to perform better than the predictions. The streak of success continues on Sunday, as it is estimated to have clocked a half-century.

Stree 2 Box Office Collections

The horror comedy flick had added 9.40 crores to its kitty via paid previews alone. It made a smashing opening at the box office with another 55.40 crores added to the collections. Despite a working Friday, it earned 35.30 crores, followed by 45.70 crores on day 3.

After three days, Stree 2 box office collections stood at 145.80 crores. Fans were elated as Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao‘s film was going past the 150 crore mark today.

Stree 2 Box Office Day 4 Early Trends

As per the early trends flowing in, Stree 2 has knocked it out of the park and surpassed the half-century. It has reportedly added collections in the range of 53-55 crores. While most thought the 40 crore range was optimum, it has further witnessed a 16-20% growth compared to earnings made on Saturday.

The overall collections after Sunday will land somewhere between 198.8-200.8 crores. Given the massive footfalls during the evening and night shows, there is a high possibility that the numbers could cross the 200 crore mark. If that happens, this is an unimaginable feat to have been achieved by Stree 2 in four days. What a remarkable opening weekend!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

