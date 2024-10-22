Akhil Akkineni To End His Flop Streak With An Upcoming Period Drama?

Akhil Akkineni is one of the young heroes in the film industry. There needs to be clarity on his next project, but there are many rumors about it. The actor is taking time to finalize his next project. As of now, there is no official announcement on it. So far, an update has yet to be released. There are rumors that he is working with Puri Jagannath. At the same time, there is speculation that his next film is a period drama. It will be nice to see Akhil working in a proper period drama with action elements.

After Agent’s setback, Akhil Akkineni has been taking his time to make a comeback. While rumors circulated about various potential collaborations, nothing has come true yet. He may be teaming up with UV Creations, but nothing concrete has emerged.

In the meantime, Akhil has given the green light to work with young director Murali Kishore. Kishore gained recognition for his film Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha with Kiran Abbavaram. The film failed at the box office, but the director impressed Akhil with a story.

Reports suggest that Nagarjuna Akkineni played a crucial role in selecting this story, a period drama set against the backdrop of Tirupati. Nagarjuna is taking care of the film’s story work and is also involved in the pre-production work. Nag wants his son to score a success this time.

Nagarjuna is also closely involved in the project. He is ensuring no compromises in budget and production values. Annapurna Studios will produce the prestigious project. Murali Krishna is confident of scoring a hit with Akhil, an official confirmation of whether the project is taking place or mere speculation. More details are awaited.

