Disha Patani's Glamorous Role in Suriya's Kanguva Set to Steal the Spotlight!

Kanguva is an upcoming period action drama from Tamil cinema. The film stars Surya in the lead role. Siva is the director of the movie. Bollywood star Disha Patani plays the female lead. There are a lot of expectations for the character she plays in the movie.

Disha Patani is the center of attraction of the film now. She is a renowned actress who launched her career in Telugu cinema and boasts a massive social media following. Known for her glamorous posts on Instagram, she captured attention in Kalki 2898 AD as a key attraction. In her upcoming project, Kanguva, she will take on a pivotal role, further showcasing her talent. In the recently released song Yolo, Disha’s glamour is praised. However, the censor board’s deep exposures have been modified, and the board made some recommendations. Apart from that, she is sure to set the screen on fire with her performance in the movie.

Bobby Deol plays the antagonist. The team is in full swing with promotions, gearing up for a grand pan-India release in Telugu and Tamil on November 14. Suriya and the team are busy engaging with fans across North India as part of the promotional tour. Today, they created quite a buzz in Delhi, where a promotional event occurred at a college.

A massive crowd of fans and movie enthusiasts gathered at the venue. Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol delighted the audience by taking selfies with fans from the stage, creating a lot of excitement. The photos and videos from the event are now going viral.

Jointly produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, Kanguva features music composed by rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is also handling the background score. The film is set to release in eight languages, including French, Spanish, and English, so anticipation is running high for this massive project.

