NBK109: Record Pre-release business film for Balakrishna's Film In Recent Times

Nandamuri Balakrishna, fondly known as Natasimham, is on a roll with back-to-back hits, and he’s currently working on two major films. After the success of Bhagwant Kesari, he’s ready to return to Sankranti with his much-awaited project, NBK 109. Expectations are sky-high for this film, and the shooting is nearing completion. Meanwhile, the pre-release business has already kicked off in full swing.

According to industry sources, NBK 109 has been sold for an impressive Rs. 90 crores across all regions, breaking records in Andhra Pradesh.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, NBK 109 has Balayya’s fans eagerly waiting. While the title remains under wraps, anticipation for the film is already building significantly. Balakrishna’s striking mass look has only heightened the excitement. Originally scheduled for an earlier release, the film has now been pushed to Sankranti, where it will go head-to-head with Ram Charan’s Game Changer on January 12.

The pre-release business numbers are reportedly higher. There are reports that the business has reached around a hundred crore rupees, and the team is happy with this. The film will need a gross revenue of 200 crore rupees to achieve the breakeven mark. If so, the film will then cross Akhanda’s collections. In Andhra Pradesh alone, it’s said to have done an unprecedented Rs. 40 crores worth of business, with solid numbers in Telangana.

Thaman’s music is set to be one of the film’s standout features, and once the official title is revealed, the hype is expected to grow even more. Fans have been waiting for the film’s release for a long time. Balakrishna’s screen presence will surely bring happiness to fans for Sankranthi next year. After this project, Balakrishna is expected to start working on Akhanda 2. Boyapati Srinu is the director of the film.

