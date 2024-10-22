Viral Video: Director SS Rajamouli Confesses About Including More Animals In SSMB29

The anticipation for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s upcoming Pan World project is growing as the film gears up for production. Though it has been delayed, fans are eagerly awaiting its launch. The project was officially announced last December, and plans are underway to begin shooting in January.

As one of the most awaited films in India, expectations have been high since the initial announcement. After the global success of RRR, Rajamouli‘s reputation has soared—from winning an Oscar to being celebrated in places like Japan. The business prospects for SSMB 29 are through the roof.

Earlier rumors suggested the story would be set in the African jungles, but full details remained scarce. However, Rajamouli’s recent comments during an international press meeting have aroused even more excitement. He hinted that SSMB 29 would feature more animals than R, doubling the anticipation among fans.

In RRR, the pre-interval sequence where Jr. NTR unleashes animals from a van and his intense fight with the tiger were standout moments. The wild world in SSMB 29 will raise the bar even higher.

Rajamouli is a big fan of the Indiana Jones franchise. He revealed it many times earlier. We are sure that Rajamouli is drawing inspiration from it for Mahesh Babu’s film. Expect dense forests, fierce animals, hidden treasures, and mind-blowing stunts from the hero and the villain. The Indiana Jones series has wowed audiences over the years, especially the earlier films, and Rajamouli seems set to bring a similar vibe.

Star writer Vijayendra Prasad is providing the story for the film, and Oscar-award-winning music composer MM Keervaani is composing the music. If everything goes as expected, this film could turn theaters into a frenzy. As of now, the film’s pre-production is in progress. The team will announce the complete cast and crew details once the time comes.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Nandamuri Balakrishna Enters Top 10 Highest-Paid Telugu Actors List With A 66% Pay Hike For Akhanda 2, Can You Guess Other Names?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News