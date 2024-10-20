Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is enjoying a humongous buzz on the ground level, and it’s been touted as the next big thing in Indian cinema. If everything falls in place perfectly, the sequel has the potential to break almost every pre-existing box office record and might even surpass towering successes like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF Chapter 2. Amid such a craze, one exciting report has come out, and it’s related to Shraddha Kapoor.

The first installment created a rage upon its release in 2021. Despite the scare of COVID and several restrictions, the film did really well, especially with its Hindi dubbed version. Behind such a success, one can’t deny the contribution of a sizzling item song by Samantha. Sam’s hotness in the Oo Antava song set the big screen on fire, and watching her shaking a leg alongside Allu Arjun was an absolute treat.

After the phenomenal success of Oo Antava, it was always expected that the makers would add a sensational item song to increase the buzz around Pushpa 2. In the past, the names of several actresses were rumored to be a part of a special song, but now, as per 123Telugu’s report, it is learned that Shraddha Kapoor will be roped in for a special item song.

Shraddha Kapoor is on cloud nine after the historic success of Stree 2, and it’s no surprise that she is one of the most-talked-about actresses in the industry right now. So, it’s possible that Pushpa 2 makers might bring her on the board for a hot item song, in which we might see her shaking a leg with Allu Arjun.

Reportedly, Samantha was paid a staggering 5 crores for Oo Antava in Pushpa. So, it is assumed that Shraddha Kapoor, who has an all-time blockbuster to her credit, will charge more than Sam’s remuneration.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 releases on December 6, 2024. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

