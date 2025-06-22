Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s crime drama Kuberaa has managed to earn a total net collection of 48 – 49 crore at the box office. While it has missed the 50 crore mark over the first weekend, it has still managed to maintain a good pace at the box office!

Dhanush, on the third day, has managed to maintain its pace at the box office. Since day 1, the film has earned in the range of 14 – 17 crore at the box office, and Sunday numbers seem to have followed the same route.

Kuberaa Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, June 22, Kuberaa earned in the range of 17 – 18 crore at the box office. This is a slight jump from the previous day, which earned 16.5 crore at the box office. The film, with its opening weekend, is creating a positive impact.

Dhanush Pushes Mad Square Out Of The Top 5

In the list of the top 5 Telugu opening weekends of 2025, Dhanush has pushed Nandamuri Narne Nithin’s Mad Square with a collection of 25.5 crore over its weekend, out of the top 5 Telugu weekends of 2025 at the box office.

Check out the top 5 opening Telugu weekends of 2025 at the box office.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 114.43 crore Game Changer: 61.75 crore HIT 3: 49.2 crore Kuberaa: 48.5 crore Thandel: 36.3 crore

Kuberaa Box Office Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Dhanush’s crime drama at the box office.

Day 1: 14.75 crore

Day 2 : 16.5 crore

Day 3: 17 – 18 crore*

Total: 48 – 49 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

