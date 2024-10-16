Akhil Akkineni’s Next Project Announced An Exciting New Collaboration That Has Fans Buzzing

Director Puri Jagannath recently released Double iSmart starring Ram Pothineni. Unfortunately, the movie did not perform well at the box office. It was a hit sequel to iSmart Shankar, but Double iSmart still needs to recreate the same success. Puri is looking for his next project and reportedly talking about collaboration with younger actors.

Following the disappointing performances of Liger and Double iSmart, Puri Jagannath urgently needs a hit. Due to these recent failures, many senior actors may hesitate to work with him, prompting Puri to reach out to younger heroes for potential projects.

According to recent reports, Puri initially approached Siddhu Jonnalagadda for a collaboration. While Siddhu was interested in working with Puri, their project didn’t materialize. The reasons for this are believed to be Siddhu’s existing commitments and lack of interest in the storyline that Puri presented.

The latest buzz in the film industry is that Puri Jagannath has turned to the Akkineni family for his next collaboration. He is currently in talks with Akhil Akkineni for a new project. Although discussions are ongoing, it is still being determined whether Akhil will accept the offer. Like Puri Jagganath, Akhil needs a successful film, and working with the right director could help him stabilize his career.

Puri Jagganath has a history with the Akkineni family, having previously directed Akhil’s father, Akkineni Nagarjuna, in the film Sivamani. Fans are eager to see if Puri’s partnership with Akhil will materialize and, more importantly, whether it can bring the much-needed success the director and actor seek.

