After a significant delay, Akhil Akkineni’s high-octane action thriller Agent is all set to release on OTT. Fans who missed the film in theaters or want to experience the thrill again won’t have to wait much longer. Recently, the streaming giant took to social media to announce that the spy-action thriller will soon be available for streaming on their platform.

When & Where Can You Watch Akhil Akkineni’s Agent On OTT?

Agent was originally released in April 2023, nearly two years ago, and received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Consequently, the film underperformed at the box office. However, it now has a second chance to captivate cinephiles as it prepares for its digital premiere. The makers have officially confirmed that Agent will start streaming on Sony LIV on March 14, 2025.

Announcing the news on social media, the streaming giant wrote: “ALERT: A spy like no other is on the move! MISSION BRIEF: Slick moves. Deadly stakes. Ultimate action. Witness high-octane action and unmatched style starring Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, and Sakshi Vaidya on March 14, only on Sony LIV.”

This marks an excellent opportunity for Akhil Akkineni’s fans to witness his intense transformation and action-packed performance. Notably, the movie will be available to stream in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. However, Sony LIV has not yet confirmed whether the film will be released in Hindi. While South Indian audiences can catch Agent on March 14, Hindi-speaking viewers must wait for further updates regarding its release in their language.

What To Expect From Akhil Akkineni’s Telugu Movie Agent?

Directed by Surender Reddy, the Telugu action thriller Agent stars Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni in the lead roles. Additionally, Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk, Sakshi Vaidya, Sampath Raj, and others played significant roles. Urvashi Rautela also appeared in the song Wild Saala.

The film follows the story of RAW Chief Mahadev, who is on a mission to eliminate two terrorists. However, these terrorists belong to a private extremist organization called The Syndicate. The storyline unravels the agent’s mysterious past while exposing the dangerous plans of this organization.

Despite its thrilling plot, Agent was a commercial disappointment at the box office. However, it was produced by the Sunkara brothers under the banners of AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema. Now, Agent is all set to premiere on March 14 on Sony LIV.

Check out the trailer of Agent below:

