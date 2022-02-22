Star couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are painting the town red with their romance. The duo has been spotted spending quality time on several occasions. Both are extremely busy on the professional front, yet manage their time for each other.

Advertisement

Since the last couple of days, there have been reports that talk about the highly anticipated marriage of Vijay and Rashmika. As per those reports, the duo might tie the knot towards the end of 2022. However, none other than Liger star himself has now refuted all such reports.

It was yesterday, Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and strongly shot down the marriage rumours. He wrote, “As usual nonsense… Don’t we just (heart emoji) da news!” Have a look at the tweet below:

As usual nonsense.. Don’t we just

❤️ da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

Advertisement

It’s a sad clarification, but we hope the duo ties the knot soon!

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Hindi debut with Liger, which is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It will be also his first pan-Indian project as the film will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. A few days back, director Puri Jagannadh announced that the shooting has been wrapped up. It is scheduled to release on 25th August 2022. It also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy. It has Mike Tyson in an extended cameo.

Speaking of Rashmika Mandanna, the actress was recently seen alongside Allu Arjun in the blockbuster ‘Pushpa‘. Her chemistry with Allu made viewers fall in love. Soon, she’ll be making her Bollywood debut through Mission Majnu. It stars Sidharth Malhotra as a male lead. She also has a second Bollywood film in her kitty with Goodbye. It has Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role. Other than these two, she has a pan-Indian film, Pushpa 2.

Must Read: Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office: Enjoying Its Last Hoorah Before Gangubai Kathiawadi Arrives

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube