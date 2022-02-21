The Indian cinema industry is slowly picking up pace at the box office after the third wave of coronavirus pandemic. Much like Hindi films, Marathi films are breaking box office records. The recently released period drama, Pawankhind has set the box office on fire over the weekend.

The film’s release comes at a time when Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead is releasing this coming weekend. Bhansali’s film is known to fare well at the box office in Maharashtra. Scroll down to know more.

Digpal Lanjekar’s Marathi-language historical drama film Pawankhind has shown an upward trend at the box office through the weekend. The film saw Housefull in the B and C centres right from the first days. The film picked up its pace on Saturday in Mumbai.

As per Pinkvilla report, the Marathi film saw the collection in the range of Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, whereas on Saturday, the film saw a dramatic rise in the collection to almost 80%. It is estimated the film has collected around Rs 2.05 crore followed by an almost Rs 3 crore rampage on Sunday.

As it is difficult to find the exact figures from the small centres, the actual numbers can be higher too. Moreover, big cinema chains like PVR, INOX and Cinepolis have also increased the shows of the film from Sunday owing to increased demand among the audience. This is seen as a rare phenomenon.

Pawankhind saw nearly 1900 shows in Maharashtra alone. It is said that the show count is retained on Monday as well. Previously, films like Jhimma, Pandu, Zombivali and Lochya Zala Re have also proved to be successful at the box office. Reports claim that the film will give tough competition to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and is expected to have a long theatrical run.

