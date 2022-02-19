Advertisement
Since the launch of the highly appreciated trailer of the film, audiences were demanding to watch more of Ajay. And on special demand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives us a sneak peek of Rahim Lala.
Advertisement
Ajay Devgn will be seen in a special cameo.
Trending
Get to know about Ajay’s Karim Lala:
The film stars Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Gangubai’s path crosses with Rahim Lala who becomes a strong support to help Gangu attain her mission and that’s how their friendship unfolds.
Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on 25th February 2022.
Must Read: Badhaai Do Box Office Day 8: To Churn Out Numbers Till Gangubai Kathiawadi Arrives
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement.
Advertisement