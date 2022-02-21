Bigg Boss 8 Fame Arya Babbar Gets Into A Heated Argument With Pilot In The Cockpit For Cracking A Joke

Actor Arya Babbar, who is the son of Raj Babbar and brother to Prateik Babbar, is making headlines, not for a good reason. Bigg Boss 8 contestant apparently cracked a joke at a pilot of the aeroplane he was in and that did not go down well with the pilot. Scroll down to know more.

The actor on Sunday shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he was asked by the pilot of the aeroplane he was in to go to the cockpit after he cracked a joke. The video began with Arya greeting his fans as he walked towards the cockpit.

After Arya Babbar reached near the cockpit, he said to the pilot, “Ji sir bataiyye (Yes sir tell me),” the latter then asked, “Did you crack a joke on us? No na?” the actor then replied, “Joke? I was cracking a joke with my friend.”

The pilot then confronted Arya Babbar claiming that he heard the actor saying, “Ye kya chalayega (How will he fly)?” However, Arya denied making the comment and said, “Bhai ye abhi aaye hai (Did he come now)?” Soon the argument heated up as Arya asked the pilot whether he has a problem with the joke.

The pilot then replied, “Ya, it doesn’t sound good.” Arya asked him, “Do you want to make your power come across like this?” to which the pilot responded, “No, not power.” The former Bigg Boss contestant did not stop there he asked if he should get off the flight to which the pilot said no. After which the actor said that if the pilot has a problem with him then he should come to Arya’s seat and talk to him and added, “This is not gonna go down easy. Honestly speaking, this is not gonna go down easy.” Take a look at the video below:

Arya Babbar then also spoke about it during a conversation with ETimes. The actor said, “That’s maybe what the pilot heard. But I definitely didn’t say ‘Ye kya chalayega (How will he fly)?’. I simply turned around to my friend – who’s an actor’s son I don’t want named – and said, ‘Bhai, yeh bhi yahan hain (He’s also there)?’ which is tantamount to saying ‘Ye bhi hamare saath hi ha aa rahen hai (He’s also flying with us?)’. We reached the aircraft adjacent to each other which was a coincidence and don’t you say things like these to your own self when such coincidences happen? I just happened to say it to my co-traveller. The pilot heard it wrong.”

He further added, “The air hostess came and inquired if I was the one who had cracked a joke on the pilot. She said that the pilot wanted to have a word with me. Initially, I wondered why I should go and told her if he could come and meet me as I hadn’t cracked any joke. But I soon realised that she might have to face trouble and I didn’t want to put the other passengers in any discomfort either. The rest you can see on my Instagram video.”

