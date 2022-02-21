Hrithik Roshan is in the news for two reasons – his upcoming films and his relationship with Saba Azad. While Hrithik and Saba were snapped by the paps a couple of times while in the city, we now have a picture of the duo chilling with the former’s clan and enjoying a scrumptious Sunday lunch.

A while ago, Hrithik’s uncle, composer Rajesh Roshan took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of how the family’s Sunday went. While the first pic featured the entire Roshan fam – minus Rakesh Roshan, as well as HR’s rumoured girlfriend Saba, the second was that of a delicious-looking South Indian meal spread on a banana leaf.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, Rajesh Roshan simply captioned it, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time❤️” Besides Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and Rajesh, the first pic also saw Pinkie Roshan, Duggu’s sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan as well as several their members of their family posing together.

Commenting on Rajesh Roshan’s pic of the family relaxing together, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun (red heart emoji)” Saba Azad also took to the comments section writing, “Bestest Sunday, ” along with a smiley face. Well, it wasn’t only these celebs, but netizens also shared their thoughts on the pictures.

While many acknowledged the absence of Rakesh Roshan from the picture, others called it the “Best Sunday, best family, best lunch” along with heart and fire emojis. Some also commented on what these pictures mean when it comes to HR and Saba’s relationship. Commenting on the pictures, one netizen called their relationship lovely, writing “I think they are lovely couple! I hear wedding bells!!!” Another Instagram user commented, “Relax bois- post sirf @sabazad ke sath relationship confirm krne ke liye hai…”

Although the duo is still to make their relationship official, it seems like the War actor’s rumoured girlfriend shared a close bond with the fam!

Talking about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship, the duo was first spotted together last month holding hands after a dinner date. While these pictures sparked rumours of their relationship, the buzz only got stronger after they were spotted again having dinner together. As per reports, Hrithik had kept the relationship under tight wrap for months and those who knew about it were surprised by his decision to be clicked with her in public.

Don’t the Roshans (and Saba) make for a lovely family picture!

