Hrithik Roshan just doesn’t have a great Greek body but a heart of gold too. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, who has admitted to having the rare B-negative blood group, donated blood on Thursday. This act of kindness of the actor has won the hearts and love of millions.

On the occasion of World Random Act of Kindness Day, Hrithik visited a Mumbai hospital for blood donation and posted about the same. Writing that he’s decided to be ‘an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks’ he also thanked the doctors. Read on.

Sharing a picture of himself donating blood and flashing a victory sign for the camera, Hrithik wrote on Instagram, “I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute.

Hrithik Roshan further added, “Thank you Dr. Rajesh Sawant , Dr. Raees Ahmed and Dr Pradnya for the impeccable care and professionalism. P.S : Do you know that donating blood is in fact good for the donors health?”

The Hrithik Roshan post has received over 1 million likes since he posted it and thousands of comments too. Sharing how proud he is of the Krrish actor, Rakesh Roshan reacted to the post writing, “Proud of you.”

Commenting on his random good deed, a fan of Hrithik Roshan wrote, “you are doing good job sir ❤” Another one of his fans, sharing the positives of donating, commented, “Yes it’s good for donor. Our body generates fresh blood in a few months, which is even better for us.” A third joked, “Will the (recepient) who get this blood turn in to krish?” While many reacted to the post with “respect” for the actor a fan commented, “Rare person rare blood”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently working on his next, the Vikram Vedha remake, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He unveiled his first look from the film on his birthday.

