Badhaai Do had a fair second weekend as Sunday collections saw a further rise with 2 crores coming in. Read on for all the details regarding the box office of Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao starrer.

Advertisement

The film still has four days to bring in some sort of moolah and looks like around 2 crores more are on the cards. So far, the film has collected 16.89 crores and ideally these should have been the first four days numbers for the film.

Advertisement

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had brought in similar moolah (14.53 crores) in the opening weekend and that too wasn’t really optimal since a film with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor was expected to be 20 crores. Nonetheless, release soon after the pandemic and the LGBT theme meant lesser numbers.

Same has been the case for Badhaai Do as well, and in fact, the trajectory is pretty similar here. The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar film has a lesser budget and moreover, it has arrived at a time when the functioning of theatres isn’t quite on the same lines as was in the case of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui when at least the situation had improved after Sooryavanshi.

Taking all this into consideration, even though the collections aren’t the kind that would make anyone jump with joy, they are still at par when one considers all the aforementioned factors.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Kausatii Zindagii Kay Fame Cezanne Khan aka Anurag To Marry Girlfriend At 44; Says, “There Is No Perfect Age To Get Married”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube