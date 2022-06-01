Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the most loved and followed star kids on social media. The budding actress made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 along with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Within a few years, the actress carved a niche for herself and became the most bankable star. Apart from the film, the actress never fails to impress the audience with her fashion choices. Be it gym, red carpet looks or film promotions, Ananya slays it like nobody’s business.

Advertisement

Recently, a celebrity stylist took to her social media to share Ananya Panday’s recent look which has got us inspired for our next party.

Advertisement

For her latest outing, Ananya Panday looked oh-so-hot in a satin crepe strapless corset drape mini dress that looks perfect for her next lunch date or party with friends. The actress paired her mini dress with black pumps. Opting for pink lips, bronze cheeks and light eye shadow, Ananya Panday looks stunningly beautiful as she lets her wavy hair down. No accessory with just a couple of finger rings, the actress painted her nails white.

Ananya Panday flaunts her hourglass body as she poses for a couple of photos sporting the mini dress. While scrolling through the website, Ananya Panday’s satin crepe strapless corset drape mini dress is priced around $2,200.00- when converted into INR, it costs around Rs 1,70,382.41. Whoa! Isn’t that jaw-dropping. Check out the photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Well, if you planning to buy this dress, then we should tell you that it’s sure to burn a hole in your pocket.

In terms of work, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Liger alongside Vijay Devarakonda and Boxing legend Mike Tyson. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline where she will be starred opposite Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Must Read: “The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Behaves Rudely With Kashmiri Pandits, Their Pain Is Only A Ladder To Him,” Claims A Twitter User After His ‘Oxford Is Hinduphobic’ Tweet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram