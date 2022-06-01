Punjabi singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu’s untimely death has left the whole music industry and Bollywood fraternity in a huge shock. Actors from Anil Kapoor to international rapper Drake gave their condolences over the loss of a legend. However, Shahid Kapoor is now being brutally trolled for doing the same.

For the unversed, Sidhu was shot to death just a day after Punjab withdrew the security. The singer was travelling in Jawaharke village of Mansa with his cousin and a close friend when the cold-blooded assassination took place.

Last night, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted attending a promotional event hosted by Amazon Prime Video for its upcoming hit web series The Boys’ season 3. During the same, the Kabir Singh actor was asked about his views on Sidhu Moose Wala’s death.

Expressing his shock and sadness over Sidhu Moose Wala‘s death, Shahid Kapoor, revealed that he was very very shocked and sad to hear about the singers killing as he was an artist and he enjoyed listening to his song. While the answer was very clear and crisp from Kapoor’s side, netizens are left enraged by his answer as they felt, that Shahid was not sad enough and was faking it.

Taking it to the comments section of the video shared by InstantBollywood and expressing their displeasure over Shahid’s answer, One user wrote, “He is not at all looking sad. Tell me at which angle He is looking sad? Just stop posting this type of toxicity. Does anyone have attended his funeral? I have not even seen anyone from Bollywood Town in his Funeral. So stop showing your fake sympathy. 😏😏😏😏 “,

Another user wrote, “Ye sab natak hai in saalo ka Sushant Singh ke baare mai bhi yahi bola tha sock bhakk sale “,

The third user wrote, “Sad hai yeh ghanta 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 “, While the fourth user wrote, “he’s sad? can’t see in his face “

Meanwhile, the singer’s funeral was held yesterday i.e. 31st May in his native village, Moosa. He was dressed as a groom by his parents as thousands descended on Punjab’s Mansa village for his last rites.

What are your thoughts on the video, do you think Shahid Kapoor was faking his feeling while talking about Sidhu Moose Wala’s death? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

