Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 entered into the second week on a fantastic note and has shown terrific growth on its second Saturday. On day 9, it entered the 100 crore club and with this feat, Kartik Aaryan has earned big in Koimoi’s Star Ranking also known as Stars’ Power Index. Scroll below to know more about it.

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club and so on. Now, with BB 2 entering the 100 crore club, Kartik has got an increment of 100 points.

Kartik Aaryan already had 100 points with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and with more than 100 points, he has gone past Rajkummar Rao in Star Ranking to grab the 20th spot. By tomorrow, he will beat John Abraham as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will go past John’s Housefull 4’s lifetime (114 crores). To see the entire table, visit ‘Star Power Index’ under ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav among many others, had a big opening on its first day of release as it collected 14.11 crores. It was the biggest of any Hindi film this year, beating other projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, among others.

The family entertainer touched a huge milestone and earned 11.35 crores. on Saturday and now has a cumulative total of 109.92 crores.

