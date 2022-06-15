Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most popular B-town stars in the entertainment industry. Not just that, he’s also a kind human being and his fans never miss an opportunity to appreciate the star for his grounded nature. Earlier today, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star made an appearance in the city with his Shih Tzu dog named ‘Katori’ and was seen interacting with his little fans and media. Now, netizens are praising Kartik for how humble he is and that they see a glimpse of Sushant Singh Rajput in him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kartik enjoys a massive fan following especially among young girls in the country. He’s a rage on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 25 million followers on Instagram. And on June 14th, the actor also shared a heartwarming post on the photo-sharing site remembering Sushant on his death anniversary.

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput on his Instagram with a caption that read, “Stars always shine no matter where they are❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Sushant Singh Rajput was a brilliant actor and a human being.

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan was spotted with his pet dog Katori in the city and was seen chatting with his little fans as he was holding his pet in arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Reacting to Kartik’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “We can see glimpse of sushant in him…he is aa humble talented… God bless him and protect him from evil” Another user commented, “That’s why he is a Superstar ❤️” A third user commented, “Omggg😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ Katori and Kartik ❤️❤️❤️”

What are your thoughts on netizens comparing Kartik Aaryan with Sushant Singh Rajput? Tell us in the comments below.

