It is turning out to be an amazing week for Kartik Aaryan shatter Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as after a very good weekend, the collections are rock solid on weekdays as well. After its Friday score of 1.56 crores, the Anees Bazmee directed film has been staying good right through the weekdays as well and not too much away from that mark. If Monday was 1.30 crores with practically negligible fall on Tuesday which brought in 1.29 crores, Wednesday was superb too with 1.26 crores more coming in.

With that happening, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has now scored 175.02 crores, which is excellent considering the fact that the week is not yet through and there is at least one more week for it to score even more, before JugJugg Jeeyo arrives a week later and takes over a good volume of screens. The trickling of more moolah during this week has further ensured that 185 crores would be surpassed comfortably and hence the next big target would be 190 crores.

Apart from The Kashmir Files, the only other Hindi film to have scored in this range since pandemic is Sooryavanshi. That film had a lifetime of 196 crores and the manner in which Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is lying currently, the difference in lifetime between the two movies is going to be only 10 crores or may be a bit lesser.

Blockbuster.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

