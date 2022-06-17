Nawazuddin Siddiqui never disappoints his fans with his natural acting and over the years, the actor has created his own niche in the industry. A few years back the actor was on the news over his divorce from wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Later, stories about his love affair started resurfacing on the internet as the actor had mentioned about it in his biography. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Although Nawaz was in the industry for a long time but he came into the limelight after Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur. Before this film, the actor did some minor roles in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Shool, Black Friday, Sarfarosh and many more. After Anurag’s film became a hit, the actor was then offered major roles in hit films and the rest is history.

Meanwhile, a few years back, Nawazuddin Siddiqui released his biography titled An Ordinary Life: A Memoir, it grabbed a lot of attention for the details he shared about his affairs. Among all the stories, one instance about his one-night stand in New York created a lot of stir. The incident mentioned was after the release of Irrfan Khan starrer The Lunchbox.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned, “The industry had begun to notice me… Strangely, the West was kinder to me first, both in terms of love and work. I gained recognition there through my films which travelled to most festivals. I was at a cafe once with my friend in New York City’s Soho area.”

Explaining what happened in the café, the actor wrote, “The stunning waitress kept staring at me. ‘Boss, you’re all set!’ My friend chuckled. I was not used to such attention, especially from the female kind. ‘You? You are an actor?’ she asked a rhetorical question. ‘Yes!’ I replied. ‘Which film of mine did you see? Gangs of Wasseypur?’ She squinted, trying to remember, ‘No, no,’ she said.”

“After a few moments, she responded: ‘Lunchbox!’ We got talking and let’s just say what happens in New York stays in New York, at least in my case. As you can probably guess from the titles of the films, this is a memory that happened way down the line when I had tasted the sweet nectar of success,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote.

Soon after the book was launched, Nawazuddin landed in controversy due to the details he shared in his book and even about his link-up with Miss Lovely co-star Niharika Singh. After facing backlash, the actor himself decided to withdraw the book.

