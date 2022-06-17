Rohit Shetty’s Singham franchise is one of the most popular action film franchises in Bollywood. For those unaware, in 2011, Ajay Devgn and the filmmaker collaborated on the cop entertainer, Singham, followed by its sequel in the year 2014.

Advertisement

Since then fans have been eagerly waiting for the third instalment of the popular action film franchise. Now the filmmaker has confirmed that the sequel is all set to go on the floor soon. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Rohit Shetty is currently in Cape Town shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. During a media interaction in the city, he spoke about the adventure reality show and his other upcoming projects. As per the Indian Express report, the filmmaker said, “I am focussing on the next chapter of Singham. We will be starting the film in April next year, after Cirkus releases. While Singham is technically part of Simba and Sooryavanshi, it’s been a long time since I worked with Ajay. The last Singham came in 2014 and is yet one of the most favourite films on satellite. Time has changed and the canvas has become bigger and I have been wanting to make something with Ajay.”

Rohit Shetty also called it one of his biggest production and said that it’s the only project he is working on apart from the ongoing ones. “Everything has just overlapped. We would be releasing Cirkus soon, and I am here shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Singham 3 is going to be a massive one and all our forces are working on it right now. I think it will take about a year, only after that will we think of another film,” he said.

Previously, Ajay Devgn too confirmed Singham 3 during a conversation with Film Companion. He said, “I think it should happen by the end of the year. So, we will start shooting. Currently, it is on the scripting level…Rohit (Shetty) comes and tells me the basic idea about what we are going to work on and that’s it and then when he finishes, he comes over and then certainly we chat over it.”

Must Read: ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’: Pooja Hegde Kick-Starts The Second Shooting Schedule Of Salman Khan Starrer – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram