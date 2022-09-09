Sussanne Khan who happens to be Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife is currently dating Arslan Goni and never misses an opportunity to make headlines with their social media PDA and public appearances. The couple appeared at the airport together and now netizens are trolling Sussanne on social media and comparing Arslan with Hrithik. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sussanne and Arslan made their relationship official in December 2021 and ever since then, the couple has been quite open about it. They never miss a chance to flaunt their love for each other on social media. From dropping hearts on each other’s pictures on Instagram to walking hand in hand during their public appearances, their fans can’t get enough of their PDA.

Now, talking about their latest appearance, both Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were spotted at the Mumbai airport looking good together. The couple opted for a chic and comfy look, take a look at their video below:

Reacting to their video, a user on Instagram commented, “From hritik roshan to this??” Another user commented, “Bude umar pe inlogoko chul machi hain payar karne ka😏 itni dikhawa karne ka keya zarurat hain” A third user commented, “Lol like seriously after leaving husband 😷” A fourth user commented, “Hrithik bhaii tum bhi aajao airport apni wali.ko leke 😂😂😂”

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently dating actress Saba Azad and although the two haven’t gone public yet with their relationship, their pictures and videos on social media tell a different story. They’re often spotted together holding hands and reacting to each other’s pictures on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on Sussanne Khan getting trolled by netizens and his beau Arslan Goni getting compared with Hrithik Roshan? Tell us in the space below.

