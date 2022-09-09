A while ago, Sara Ali Khan was spotted in Dubai secretly having dinner with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and as soon as their pictures went viral, their alleged dating rumours started doing the rounds on social media. Now, Shubman’s friend Khushpreet Singh Aulakh has shared a picture with the cricketer wishing him on his birthday and has wickedly confirmed that he’s indeed dating Sara. Scroll below to read the scoop.

A while ago, Sara appeared on Karan Johar’s talk-show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and confessed that she would like to date Vijay Deverakonda. The Liger actor is reportedly dating Rashmika Mandanna but hasn’t officially accepted it. Now, talking about Sara’s dating rumours with Shubman, it all started when the duo was spotted in Dubai together.

Both Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were snapped at a restaurant together and their pictures went crazy viral on social media. Their fans went gaga over their romance rumours and the cricketer’s friend has only added fuel to the fire by posting a cheesy birthday wish for his friend.

Wishing Shubman Gill on Instagram, his friend Khushpreet Singh Aulakh wrote, “Happiest birthday to My Main Man , The OG , Annoying and the google graduated baby ❤️ But honestly My life would suck without you 🥂I hope God will bless you with more success, excuses , google knowledge and bhut SARA pyaar from everyone 😌”

Later, Shubman Gill’s friend changed Sara in all caps to small caps but fans understood the connection and are now speculating if the two are dating.

Take a look at his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushpreet Singh Aulakh (@kpaulakh13)

What are your thoughts on Shubman Gill’s friend confirming his relationship with Sara Ali Khan? Tell us in the space below.

