Arjun Kapoor has always been very open about his life and struggles. From talking about his complicated family relationships to his dating life with Malaika Arora, the actor never shies away from expressing his views on anything and everything. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Arjun opened up on his father Boney Kapoor leaving his mother Mona Shourie and marrying legendary late actress Sridevi. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Sri passed away in 2018 and her death came as a shock to everyone in the fraternity as well as her fans. The late actress shared two daughters with husband Boney named Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Even though Arjun wasn’t on good terms with his father when the late actress passed away, he took the responsibility and stood by his father in the moment of grief. The 2 States actor rebuilt his relationship with step sisters and now shares an amazing bond with each other.

Advertisement

In an interview with Film Companion, Arjun Kapoor opened up on Sridevi’s demise and said, “My mother’s upbringing came in my head. She would’ve told me to be by my father’s side regardless of what obstacles we face, because of a choice he made where he fell in love. And I respect my father for falling in love again. Because love is complex. And we would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 saying that you only fall in love once. It’s very Bollywood-ised. Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn’t always about being in love.”

Arjun Kapoor continued and said, “It’s about compatibility, there is friendship, there is saturation. There is unfortunate frustration, people go through different phases in life. You could have been in love with somebody, and you can fall in love with somebody after that, and that has to be understood. I don’t agree… I can’t say I’m okay with what my father did, because as a child I felt the repercussions, but I understand it. I can’t say ‘theek hai, hota hai (It’s fine, these things happen)’, because I will always wonder. But when I rationalise it as an older person who’s dealing with his own relationship highs and lows, you understand.”

That indeed was a very mature thing to say. And not to mention, Arjun is really tight with all three sisters.

What are your thoughts on Arjun Kapoor opening up on Sridevi’s sudden demise and taking responsibility for an elder brother in a difficult situation? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Back In His Youth Was Asked About Having S*x Before Marriage & He Said “If You Get Close…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram