Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday at her palace peacefully, giving a major shock to the whole world. She was 96 years old. Now, celebrities and ordinary people across the world are sharing their heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. In the middle of all this, Red Notice actor, Dwayne Johnson fell into a fake Twitter banter in regard to the Queen’s death.

Advertisement

Dwayne will be next seen in the film Black Adam. A while back, his Twitter account was attached to a fake message while sharing condolences to the royal family for the Queen’s demise. As per a report in the Independent, one fake tweet can be read as, “Rest in peace to her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. A great woman who sat on the throne as long as anyone in British history. Sad she will never get to see Black Adam.”

Advertisement

After that, Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram handle and shared his heartfelt consolation to the royal family. His message could be heard as, “Well, it has been one hell of a Thursday so far. I’m just swooping in really quickly to stop in and send my love and my condolences, my light, my strength to the royal family during this time in the spirit of the passing of the Queen.”

Dwayne Johnson further added, “I’m so sorry, I know the pain, like we all know the pain. What a life. What an incredible life. I never had the privilege or honour of meeting the Queen, but what a life. Seven decades, I think, of the longest running monarchy. I think I’m terrible at math, but I believe it’s seven decades. What an impactful life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

He continued while regretting for not getting to say goodbye to his father who passed away two years back during lockdown. “The way I look at that these days is it informs us on how we should live moving forward because, in their spirit, we have an opprtunity to live life, and live greatly with passion and fervour and positive energy with all we’ve got.”

Dwayne Johnson concluded by saying, “Sending a lot of love. Stay strong. Now let’s live as greatly as we can – and what a life.”

Dwayne Johnson’s immediate video message on Queen’s death helped him to recover from the embarrassment of the fake Twitter banter. What do you think? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Mourned By Sir Elton John, Mick Jagger, Helen Mirren, J.K. Rowling, Say “She’s Earned Her Rest”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram