Do You Know? Dwayne Johnson Carries His Own Meals To Eat At Restaurants With Friends

Director Stephen Merchant has shared that Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson brings his own meals to restaurants for ‘regimented’ diet’.

Merchant, who worked with Johnson on ‘Fighting with My Family’, described the actor’s “regimented” diet while speaking to Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on SiriusXM, reports foxnews.com.

“I do remember having a meeting with him just in Texas just before WrestleMania and we were having a meeting about the movie and his alarm would go off at like 3:17 p.m. and he would go to the fridge and there would be turkey and rice with ‘3:17 p.m.’ written on it and he would microwave it,” Stephen Merchant recalled.

“It was so regimented. It’s extraordinary,” Stephen Merchant added.

The director went on to say he was once told Johnson has even brought his own meals out to restaurants.

“I think someone told me, maybe he told me, that when he goes for dinner with friends he has to take his food to the restaurant and have them heat it up because it’s such a structured diet he has to have,” he said.

Dwayne Johnson is known to follow strict diets and exercise programmes in order to maintain his ripped physique.

However, he does partake in cheat meals every once in a while.

Johnson recently tried In-N-Out Burger for the first time and shared his cheat meal for “the history books.”

The former WWE wrestler ordered two Double-Double cheeseburgers and two large fries.

“A solid start with a bite of good fries,” he wrote before adding: “as we know s—– fries can ruin the whole experience.”

He paired the meal with some tequila, according to his post.

Dwayne Johnson revealed his motivation to keep up his workout routine in a YouTube video shared in February.

