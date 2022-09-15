If there’s one Hollywood actress that has a 10/10 on all the beauty parameters in the world is Megan Fox. The diva often makes headlines for her steamy relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and we won’t lie but we live for their romantic pictures, haha! While we love her acting skills, there’s one thing that we totally admire about her: her absolutely chic fashion sense. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Megan cheekily grabbed attention for flaunting her cleav*ge in a sequin studded tuxedo and stole the show with her bold red lips. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Megan is one of the most popular Hollywood actresses across the globe and also enjoys a huge fan following with over 20 million followers on Instagram. Talking about her statement outfit, it was 2019 when Fox donned a sparkling ensemble as she slipped into a gold sequinned tux suit. The beauty looked pretty as ever in the same while she subtly flaunted her curves in a racy outfit.

Megan Fox didn’t wear anything underneath her blingy tux and showcased her cleav*ge raising the temperature back in the day. The outfit was chic and the actress went for a subtle makeup glam look to finish off the look.

Megan Fox opted for soft smokey eyes with bold red lips along with blushed cheeks and loads of highlighter on the face and neck accentuating her features. She kept her tresses open and straight with a middle parting look.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Whoa! God really is a woman, eh!

While you may think that Megan Fox is displaying too much in the tux, she’s actually wearing body tape inside to avoid any kind of accidental n*p-slip in public.

