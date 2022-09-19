Lady Gaga is someone who has millions of fans across the globe. Known across the globe for her music, movies and fashion scene, did you the actress once has a wardrobe malfunction while promoting a film? Well, if you didn’t scroll down to know about it.

In November 2021, while promoting her film House Of Gucci, the ‘Poker Face’ singer looked splendid and had a Marilyn Monroe moment while at it – but it ended up with her flashing the photographer a glimpse of her underwear. Scroll below to read details about it and also to watch the video of the same.

As visible in the below-embedded video, Lady Gaga accidentally exposed her nude underwear as she left after shooting a promotional bit on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. For her appearance, the ‘Bad Romance’ singer was dressed in a stylish black dress with a high slit exposing almost her entire right leg.

The stylish one-shouldered, bandeau dress which exposed her midriff and a bit of her back featured a high slit on one side while the other leg was covered entirely. While strutting away from the studio to her car in metallic gold pumps, Lady Gaga stopped in front of the paps for a couple of pictures. It was at this point that the wardrobe malfunction occurred.

While trying to showcase a bit of a dramatic flare in the garment, she did a little wave while holding a part of the skirt in her hand. While this alone would have drawn fans’ attention to her legs, a gust of wind decided to make its appearance at that very moment and caused the flowing frock to blow up a little more than bargained – exposing her nude underwear.

With the way Lady Gaga handled the wardrobe malfunction and put a stoic expression throughout the incident, we aren’t sure if the actress-singer was even aware of it becoming a flashing incident. Watch the video here.

Video Credit: Hollywood Pipeline

