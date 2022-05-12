Indian international cricketer and former captain of the India national cricket team Virat Kohli may not be in the best of form over the last couple of years. But that did not affect his earnings. He is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

He is considered to be one of the best batsmen of his time. Moreover, some critics believe him to be one of the best limited-overs batsmen in history. Now the latest report claims him to be the only Indian sportsman in the top 100 of the world’s highest-paid athletes.

As per a list issued by Sportico for the Top 100 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World, the NBA star LeBron James has grabbed the top spot while the footballing trio of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar come in next respectively. As for Virat Kohli, the cricketer might have been silent for a while, but he still managed to earn $33.9 million (including $31m in endorsements) which is approximately Rs 255 crore. This has earned him the 61st spot on the list. No other cricketer or Indian made it to the top 100.

Even though Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are no longer seen at the peak of their careers, they continue to earn more than other footballers. The Argentinian footballer has earned $122 million while the Portuguese footballer has earned $115M. The list also has names like Canelo Álvarez ($89M), Stephen Curry ($86.2M), Kevin Durant ($85.9M), Roger Federer ($85.7M), James Harden ($76M), Tiger Woods ($73.5M) to name a few.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently busy with the ongoing cricket tournament, IPL 2022. His wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is gearing up to make her return to the big screens with the sports biography of Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Express. The actress has been sharing a sneak peek of her preparations to fill in the shoes of Goswami on social media.

