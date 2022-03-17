Apart from shaking the box-offices, The Kashmir Files has also been mired in a couple of controversies. Right from being called a ‘propaganda’ film, it also grabbed headlines for apparently not being invited to The Kapil Sharma. After Anupam Kher’s reaction, now lead actor Darshan Kumaar’s comment on the controversies has surfaced.

Darshan portrayed the role of a young and confused JNU student, Krishna, whose parents and elder brother were killed in the Genocide.

During his latest interaction, Darshan Kumaar was asked about the film being called propaganda. Earlier, Swara Bhasker and Gauahar Khan grabbed a lot of attention for their cryptic tweets.

Speaking to Bollywoodlife, Darshan Kumaar said, “I don’t understand politics. I am an actor who has played this character with utmost honesty. People who are not aware of what happened with Kashmiri Pandits may have different opinions. But I have seen real victim videos and their first-hand experience and I was ashamed of myself. The first-hand videos of the victims left me with goosebumps. Vivek sir has done a phenomenal job when it comes to research.”

Moving on, in the same interview, The Kashmir Files and The Kapil Sharma Show’s controversy was also addressed and Darshan was asked about the same. He told the portal, “Kapil Sharma Show is the biggest show right now and no matter whatever the genre of the film is be it serious or light-hearted if it would have got a chance to be promoted on that platform it would be a different scenario. But right now the audiences have made this film of their own and ‘Woh kehta hai na Janta Janrardan Hai’. So yes I am glad that the film is doing exceptionally well. Despite weekdays, the numbers are growing and I believe because we have made an honest film it is touching the heart of the audiences.”

Earlier, Anupam Kher too addressed the controversy on a national news channel and had said, “To be very honest I must say it here I was called to be on the show. Maine Harman, jo mere manager hai, usko kaha tha ki ‘Ye film bari serious hai, main isme nahi jasakta hun. So I want to put my point over here. It happened around two months ago that I was told ‘Aap aajayye’. I have been on the show a few times and it’s a funny show. It’s very difficult to do a funny show and he does it very well. I don’t think Kapil has any malice towards us or towards the film.” Vivek added, “No, no, no. I don’t think so.”

When Darshan was asked if Anupam Kher has shared his personal experience with him, he called Kher an actor par excellence. He said, “Anupam sir is an actor par excellence firstly. However, I didn’t get a chance to interact with him much as we were busy preparing our parts. But there was one scene in which Anupam sir told me that this is a real incident and it had happened with one of his relatives”.

