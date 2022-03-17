Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently missing in action from the silver screen but will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – I. The beauty was spotted last night at the Mumbai airport while leaving for a vacation with her family. Rai is going on a trip with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and was graciously holding hands with her daughter Aaradhya and got trolled for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This isn’t the first time that Aishwarya is trolled by netizens for holding the hands of her daughter at the airport. In the past also, trolls have time and again targeted the mother-daughter duo but the actress doesn’t pay any attention to it like a queen. The beauty donned an all-black attire and looked beautiful as ever.

Abhishek Bachchan can be seen wearing a grey co-ord set and paired it with a face mask and sneakers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the other hand wore an all-black attire and accessorised her look with sneakers and a luxury handbag and a face mask.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan wore a cute pastel yellow coloured sweatshirt and paired it with black jeans. Take a look at their video here:

Isn’t this one of the cutest Bollywood families? We love Aishwarya and Abhishek’s fashion sense.

Reacting to their video, a user commented, “Again holding her daughter she is not a toddler.” Another user commented, “Ye hamesha maa se chipki hoti hai… Kabhi bhi papa ke saath nahi dikhti” A third user commented, “bhaag jayegi kya Aardhya?” A fourth user commented, “Ye bachi kab school kab jati hain.”

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting trolled for holding hands with her daughter? Tell us in the space below.

