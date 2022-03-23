Madhuri Dixit is one of the most successful actresses of yesteryears. The beauty is making headlines off late is because of her recently released show ‘The Fame Game’ on Netflix and the other reason is that she has rented out a flat in a high-rise building in Worli with her husband for Rs 12.5 lakh per month. Now, netizens have reacted to the news of Madhuri renting out such an expensive house and has trolled the actress for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The news was first reported by Hindustan Times and became viral on social media. Fans are going gaga over the news and reacting to the same. The house is designed by interior designer Apoorva Shroff and it is the house of our dreams.

Talking about Madhuri Dixit’s house with Pinkvilla, the designer said, “The brief was to give the new home of the star couple a quick makeover. The apartment located on the 29th floor of a Worli high rise had a spectacular view of the city sparkling below at night and ample of light filtering in from all directions during the day. Along with time being a major constraint, another challenge was convincing the clients to move out of their comfortable palette of nudes and experimenting with colours.”

Apoorva Shroff gave a glimpse of Madhuri’s house on her Instagram, take a look:

Isn’t that great news? Congratulations, Madhuri Dixit.

Reacting to the news, netizens started targeting the actress and started trolling her. A user commented, “itne saalo se Kaam kar rahi hai aaj tak khud ka ghar nahi le payi 😂😂😂 Badlapur ja Waha Sasta milega ghar” A second user commented, “Hurrr… Garib insaan… Atleast humare paas khud ka ghar toh hai… Fame rahe ya na rahe….” A third user commented, “Itna paisa kamane ke baad bhi rent pe hi rehena hai tho ky faida.”

What are your thoughts on Madhuri getting trolled on social media for renting out a flat worth Rs 12.5 lakhs? Tell us in the comments below.

