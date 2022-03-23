Over the years, Karan Johar has made some great films including his Bollywood directorial debut ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. It is one of the most iconic films of all time and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles. Back in 2021, Karan appeared on a reality show and revealed how he convinced Salman Khan to play a supporting role in his film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Karan offered the role to other B-town actors as well but all of them were rejected because who would want to share the screen with superstar SRK. It is when Salman agreed to play the supporting role in the film and not to lie, he did a tremendous job and gave one of the best performances of his career.

Advertisement

Karan Johar appeared on Indian Idol 12 and recalled this anecdote about ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ where he revealed how he was ‘depressed’ by multiple rejections by Bollywood actors to play the supporting role in the film and that’s when he met Salman Khan at Chunky Pandey’s house party.

Karan Johar said, “Toh woh meri taraf aaye aur unhone kaha apni style mein, ‘Tune kar li shopping?’ I said, ‘Shopping?’ He said, ‘Haan, tu gaya na sab ke paas. Woh shopping hi toh hoti hai. Lekin iss film ko karne ke liye kisi ko paagal hona chahiye aur main woh paagal hoon’ (Salman came up to me and in his signature style asked me if I was done shopping. I was confused. He said, ‘Yes, you went to everyone, that is just like shopping. But someone needs to be mad to do this film and I am that mad person’).”

The director further revealed that Salman called him home the next day to narrate the story and agreed to do it after listening to the first half. Karan continued and said, “Main darr gaya, maine socha inko lag toh nahi raha ki Shah Rukh ka role main inhe offer kar raha hoon. I said, ‘But sir, aapka role aaya nahi, woh toh second half mein hai.’ He said, ‘Mujhe kya farak padta hai? Main aapke pitaji ko jaanta hoon, main unke liye kar raha hoon yeh film’ (I got scared, I thought maybe he misunderstood and assumed I was offering him Shah Rukh Khan’s role. I said, ‘But sir, your role is in the second half.’ He said, ‘How does it matter? I know your father, I am doing the film for him’).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Salman Khan is indeed a man with a golden heart.

Must Read: When Vicky Kaushal Trolled A Troll Who Asked Him Not Become Like Salman Khan After Being Successful

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube