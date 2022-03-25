The Kashmir Files has been all over social media since the last few days and most of it has to do with how polarized the internet is, over the content of the film. The movie is being raved as one of the best films of 2022 by a few viewers while others are accusing the makers of showing a certain community in a bad light. As the discussion around this film continues, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has landed in fresh trouble for criticising the movie and its supporters.

For the unversed, TKF is a recent historic film that narrates the story of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced out of their houses in the early 1990. The film has been directed by The Tashkent Files fame Vivek Agnihotri and features actors like Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles. In just a span of 2 weeks, the movie has successfully crossed the 200-crore mark in the box office effortlessly making it the biggest domestic grosser of this year.

During a recent session in parliament, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal delivered an elaborate speech on the movie The Kashmir Files and the backing it is receiving on the political end. He was clearly against the idea of making the film tax-free in the capital as he said, “They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free. Why are you asking us to make it tax-free? If you are so keen, ask Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube, it will all be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day. Where is the need to make it tax free.”

“If after eight years of ruling a country, a prime minister needs to seek refuge at the feet of Vivek Agnihotri, that means that that prime minister did nothing in those eight years,” Arvind Kejriwal further added.

The speech is now going viral across social media platforms and people are quite unhappy with the way he addressed the matter. They have been criticizing his laugh in the middle of the speech, calling it insensitive and unthoughtful.

A few netizens also dug out his old tweets where he had made Swara Bhasker’s Nil Battey Sannata and Saandh Ki Aankh tax-free for the audience, claiming the movies had a powerful message.

Here are a few reactions:

Saand Ki Aankh -Tax Free

Nil Batta Sanata-Tax Free

Kabir Khan's 83-Tax Free#TheKashmiriFiles – put on youtube know why ? Ammanutullah,Tahir Hussain and ISI will get angry Look at his laughter..he is laughing at the Hindus of the whole country. #KejriwalExposed@ArvindKejriwal — johari (@sanjuhmh) March 25, 2022

#KejriwalExposed Shame on you man….. — Shantanu Guru (@drstrangleove8) March 25, 2022

Have you seen The Kashmir Files yet? Tell us in the comments below.

