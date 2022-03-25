SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated RRR is finally out in theatres. Early reviews for the film are already out and the audience is loving every ounce of it. Now, we have got our hands on the occupancy of the film in morning shows and below is all you need to know.

After the grand success of the Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli is back with a pan-Indian film. As expected, it has taken a terrific start in South regions. However, the Hindi belt has opened slightly lower, and high ticket price (not at all theatres though) could be one of the factors behind it as people might be waiting for word-of-mouth.

As per the reports flowing in, RRR has recorded an average occupancy of 30-35% all across the country in morning shows. It’s really good, and we’re definitely heading for a rocking day 1 as positive feedback is seen from all corners. Post afternoon shows are expected to perform with more thunderous occupancy.

Recently, cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar, who interacted with the media regarding his visual grandeur, RRR, revealed that the larger portion of the action sequences in SS Rajamouli’s directorial had to go with heavy VFX. Another interesting revelation by the technician is that the sequences in which Ram Charan and NTR will be seen together for the first time will have a much more complex screenplay with heavy technicalities.

“The introduction episodes of NTR and Ram Charan are huge and are challenging. There is a situation where both NTR and Charan meet for the first time in the film. The particular episode has a large scope for VFX and technical work involved, ” told Senthil. (via IANS).

Well, those words have really made us excited to watch RRR on the big screen!

