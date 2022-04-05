With just days remaining until the release of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey, lead actor Shahid Kapoor is all out promoting the film. The upcoming sports drama will be clashing with two big South Indian films at the box office – Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and Vijay’s Beast.

In a recent chat, the Kabir Singh actor was asked about the upcoming box office clash and whether he is worried about the same. While praising both the actor and their films, here’s what Shahid had to say about it.

During a recent chat with CNN-News 18, Shahid Kapoor was asked about the upcoming box office clash between Jersey, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and Vijay’s Beast. Revealing whether he is worried about the same, the Udta Punjab actor said, “The fact that we’re releasing means that we feel it’s a good time to release. Otherwise we wouldn’t have. The fact that they are releasing, feels a good time for them. So, I guess, if you put the two things together there is enough space for different movies.”

In the same conversation, Shahid Kapoor also confessed that he loves Thalapathy Vijay and wished Yash loads of luck for KGF Chapter 2. The Haider actor said, “I’m a huge Vijay star (fan) and I love his movies. He’s a great dancer and I have a soft spot for good dancing. I’m sure Beast is going to be a fantastic film but that is slightly for a different market. I don’t think there’s that much overlapping happening there.”

He further added, “KGF 2 is a sequel to a film that people have really loved. So wishing Rocky Bhai all the best. It’s a different genre, a big action, edgy kind of film and ours is an emotional sports film with family and a message. So, I think we all have our own space and it’s a great day. There are four holidays and there’s enough space in theatres for all the films and all of them should do well.”

Shahid Kapoor concluded talking about the upcoming clash between his Jersey, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and Vijay’s Beast by saying, “It’s a great thing that big films are coming together. We should look at it in a positive manner.”

