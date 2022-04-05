Keeping aside all the negativity and competition, the Bollywood industry also has witnessed actors turning to be best of friends. From Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora to Karan Johar and Shar Rukh Khan, there are many actors and actresses who share this warm bond. Amongst all of them, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s BFF ship always stands out.

Both the actors have been really close friends for a very long time and ever starred in a film titled Gunday together. Often showering love over each other on Social media, the two lovingly refer to each other as ‘Baba’. However, did you know that the two once took massive digs at one another’s careers during an award show? Read on to know the whole scoop.

So, the 2015 IIFA witnessed Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor as the host. During hosting, Arjun went on to take a dig at the Gully Boy actor by sarcastically saying, “Tu bohot hi talented hai (you’re extremely talented).” Adding to the dig, the Ishaqzaade actor said, “s***a overactor kahi ka…kitna footage khata hai.”

This dig by Arjun had left the whole audience in splits. Realising the little roast mood his dearest ‘Baba‘ had stirred during hosting, Ranveer Singh pitched in and took a dig on Arjun Kapoor by pointing out that he is in the industry because of his family name. Ranveer said, “Baba tere samne toh main kuch bhi nahi hun yaar, family ka naam leke industry mein aaya hai s***a (Baba I’m nothing in front of you. You entered the industry using family name).”

Well, it’s true, a friend would apologise for roasting you, but a true friend would seek every chance to take hilarious digs at you, and these both truly give out friendship goals, don’t they?

